The Diocese of Rome and the Pontifical Lateran University will host a seminar on the encyclical “Peace in the World” on March 9, exploring the richness of the encyclical issued by Pope John XXIII 60 years ago and realism.

(Vatican News Network)After Pope John XXIII promulgated the encyclical “Peace in the World” on April 11, 1963, this document received great attention immediately, and it went far beyond the ecclesiastical sphere, and even today it maintains its special status. reality. On the eve of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of this encyclical, the Social Pastoral Office of the Diocese of Rome, in cooperation with the Pontifical Lateran University’s Science of Peace Program, will be at Palazzo Lateran on March 9 at 5:45 pm The Reconciliation Hall holds this seminar.

Mgr Francesco Pesce, Director of the Social and Pastoral Office of the Diocese of Rome, pointed out that “although the Berlin Wall represents a symbol that divides the world into two ideological groups that are almost by definition hostile to each other, John XXIII The Pope does not just want the two worlds to be reconciled, but also proposes to seek peace, uphold a broader and rich vision of life, the purpose is to determine the inherent meaning and value of the dignity of each person. The Catholic Church held the Vatican II in 1962 Council, proclaiming the will and the need for renewal and renewal of the Church, including a proposal for a deeper dialogue with the contemporary world“.

Msgr. Peche continued: “Because of the urgent need for peace and reconciliation, this dialogue must continue today. For this reason, we consider it necessary to spend an afternoon reflecting on the encyclical “Peace in the World” issued 60 years ago. John Pope XXIII’s ability to recognize the ‘signs of the times’ makes us firmly committed to promoting peace and opposing immoral and unreasonable wars”.

This workshop is open to all. At that time, Bishop Pesche will deliver an opening speech, and the seminar will end with a speech by Cardinal De Donatis, acting bishop of the Pope’s diocese of Rome.

