Home » Symptoms and treatment of heart valves | Magazine
World

Symptoms and treatment of heart valves | Magazine

by admin
Symptoms and treatment of heart valves | Magazine

A cardiologist reveals the symptoms of heart valve disease and how to treat them!

Izvor: Shutterstock

Diseases of the heart and blood vessels are the most common diseases in Serbia, and they attack both the young and the old. In order for the heart to pump and have a normal flow of blood, it is enabled by four valves. However, due to various disorders, they suffer and do not function properly. What are the symptoms of heart valve disease, do stem cells help in treatment, and when is surgical treatment necessary?

“Valves on the heart direct the blood and allow the blood to move in one direction, i.e. not to return to the ventricles and atria after being pumped out,” says cardiologist Marko Banović for RTS.

There are numerous diseases that can affect them, from starting to let the blood back up, but also making it difficult to pump blood from the heart.

Diseases can be congenital, a consequence of rheumatic fever and, today’s most common form, a degenerative disease. Risk factors are arteriosclerosis, high blood pressure, smoking, blood fats and sugar. There is a significant increase in the frequency of degenerative diseases, which is taking on epidemic proportions,” Banović points out.

According to him, congenital diseases occur in younger patients, while degenerative diseases occur most often in the elderly. The process of degenerative valve disease is long-term and can last for decades. The gold standard for detecting valve problems is echocardiographywhich can accurately assess the situation. The most common symptom is suffocationbecause the heart has to work much faster and harder to supply the body with blood due to diseased valves.

See also  A US soldier in Japan arrested for drunk driving is experiencing a mass infection in his base

“It’s like when you have a car and instead of 900 revolutions, it has to constantly work at three or five thousand. Every engine, from the ‘Fija’ to the ‘Mercedes’ will fail at some point,” explains Banović, stating that symptoms may include fainting, dizziness, loss of consciousness, chest pain, arrhythmias.

Covid, as a systemic disease, also affects the heart, by causing damage to the inner layer of blood vessels.
As far as treatment is concerned, Banović says that valves are primarily a mechanical problem and must be solved that way. Medicines, unfortunately, do not help much.

The valve can be either repaired or replaced by open heart surgery as minimally invasive as possible, but also without opening the chest, but through the groin, similar to when a stent is placed“, Banović points out.

(MONDO/RTS)

You may also like

The South Korean feminist movement that rejects men

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, review of their Scaring...

Sudan, race against time to evacuate EU and...

ronaldo paints his nails | Sport

“So I registered the domain”

Via Roma, the traffic lights at the crossroads...

Tha Van Pelt, review of his album Artisans...

Udinese – Today we play / The latest...

Ukraine, breaking news. Russian drones over the city...

The author of the fake interview with Schumacher...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy