The Syria it is the skeleton in the closet of West and East. For this very reason, Syria does not exist. It cannot have a voice in the global debate. He cannot make her voice heard, that of her dead and of the sons and daughters who abandon her, because otherwise this would mean recognize her. And the acknowledgment would turn into an admission of guilt for what was not done.

On March 15 of twelve years ago some kids, a Etiquette, a remote city in southern Syria, wrote on a wall ‘the people want the fall of the regime’. They came right away arrested e torturedeven though they were just teenagers. But you know, in Syria, insulting the president, father of the country and of all his subjects, means risking one’s life. For this reason, people took to the streets, demanding the end of the dictatorship and the consequent opening of the country to democracy. To these requests, the regime responded with one unprecedented violence which started the civil war. War in which international powers also took part, financing or intervening with boots on both sides. In this chaos it then happened that mud was thrown on those young boys and girls who had come down to ask for change in a peaceful way.

And we are now, where a country torn apart by death fails to get attention. Indeed, it seems to go the way of normalization namely the restoration of diplomatic relations with Bashar al-Assadbloodthirsty dictator. It’s not on any state’s agenda to bring in the butcher’s Damascus, the torturer of a nation, before a grand jury. If that happened, one would have to ask why it took so long and why they were left to use chemical weapons and cluster bombs continuously for years. And this would be one uncomfortable question for all those nations and governments who say they care about Syria but who, in truth, prefer to choose to let things happen and observe events.

In the name of this guilt – that of not having done anything – we let Syria die or we should hold back responsible. Twelve years was a long time to choose what to do. But it remains clear to this day that we choose to sweep everything under the rug. What about Syria? Who cares.