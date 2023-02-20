Home World SYRIA, I WILL NOT DIE!
Interview by Paolo Agrotti, “Current History and Geopolitics Review”, to Fulvio Grimaldi

I stole the phrase launched by fellow bersagliere Enrico Toti (when we weren’t NATO mercenaries), together with his crutch, against the Austrians and put it in Syria’s mouth.

Indeed it is Syria, its people, which has pronounced it and continues to repeat it. He does – and does not die- for at least 12 years. Ever since, in 2011, the monster of the West poured a deluge of bombs against it, all the faithless Arab neighbors, the NATO power of the Muslim Brother Sultan and the most insane and bloodthirsty gang of exalted terrorists that the CIA and Mossad, in cahoots with the head cutters of the Gulf, have been able to purge from the infected belly of the elites.


“I won’t die!”

the Syrian people had warned us about it even much earlier. At least since the French and British colonialists tried to spread over the Mashreq the separate limbs of the great Mesopotamian Arab body, the fulcrum of one of the highest civilizations that have fertilized the Earth: Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine ..

Mal blamed him. The fragments remained separate, but they were enough, each on its own, to thrust their own anti-historical regurgitation back down the throats of the exterminators of the beautiful and the just.

“I don’t die”

it was once again Syria’s response when, using the power of the Israeli intruder, for no less than four times, 1948, 1956, 1967, 1973, colonialism, now with a rabbinic spearhead and a nuclear threat, had to stop in front of to this rock and heart of Arab identity and resistance. Secular and socialist.

See also  A man was pulled out of the ruins with a cigarette Info

That sentence has been 56 years since the queen of the Arabs, Syria, I hear repeating. From the time I visited it, unconquered, after the Six Day War, to the time I saw it again, unflinchingly standing and vibrant with life, decade after decade, suffering and insult after suffering and insult, high on the pass of his path, in spite of an aggression that does not resign. Up to the incredible martyrdom that an international clan of criminals insists on inflicting on her from 2011 to today. Because it’s Syria. Because it is civilization. Because she is Arab.


“I won’t die!”,

now even in the immense cataclysm of the earthquake, Doubled, tenfold in its lethality by the sanctions of the monsters.

I received a video from Syria abandoned among the rubble and bombs: Syrian vets digging, rescuing, treating animals. Dogs, cats, chickens. In Turkey, where rescuers from all over the world are like Spain’s Grande Armada, nothing like this has been seen. Is it possible that it is so often the Arabs who shame us?


(thanks to LAV for the images)

