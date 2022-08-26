5 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/35ED/production/_126450831_taiwan_f16v_reuters.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA image caption, An F-16v fighter jet of the Taiwan Air Force prepares to perform a night take-off mission at the Hualien Air Force Base in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Executive Yuan will announce the 2023 Taiwan Central Government’s total budget of NT$2.7191 trillion (trillion yuan). Among them, in terms of defense expenditure, the overall defense budget reached 586.3 billion yuan, accounting for about 2.4% of GDP, an increase of 13.9% over last year, which is the highest in recent years. With the continued tension in Taiwan Strait relations, it has attracted special attention.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday (August 25) that in the government’s 2023 budget, the director of the Ministry of Defense spent NT$415.1 billion annually, an increase of about 12.9%. The annual expenditure budget refers to all expenditure plans of various government agencies in Taiwan for the implementation of various government affairs within a fiscal year.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also stated that the focus of the budget will continue to promote “national manufacturing of aircraft and ships”, improve proper equipment, replenish ammunition stocks and improve reserve combat capabilities, and develop “asymmetric warfare” (asymmetric warfare) capabilities.

It is worth noting that Zhu Zemin, the Comptroller of the Taiwan Academy of Sciences, stated that this defense budget includes the frequent harassment of Taiwan by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. This is alleged to be related to the development or procurement of drones (drones) and related systems. In particular, this week’s social media in mainland China took a clear photo of a Taiwan military camp in Kinmen, an outer island of Taiwan, which sparked heated discussions in Taiwan. See also The English presenter who offended the Italians at the beginning of the pandemic: "I'm almost bankrupt, help me"

At the same time, in the middle of this month, Taiwan’s “Asian UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center” was inaugurated in Chiayi County in the south. During the unveiling ceremony, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that the international situation is changing rapidly. In order to actively improve Taiwan’s “asymmetric” combat capability, the drone industry will be the focus of future development.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Matsu is controlled by Taiwan, but it is only more than ten kilometers away from mainland China, which is much farther than the island of Taiwan. With tensions in the Taiwan Strait, concerns among residents of the Matsu Islands are rising.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Taiwan just recently completed its annual island-wide air defense exercise. When the air-raid alarm sounded, the participants were guided to shelters such as basements, parking lots and underground stations for shelter.

Big increase in budget

news/240/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/840D/production/_126450833_c62f0eb9-0bb5-4a95-a767-ed1942291d72.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Wang Mei-hui Legislator Office image caption, In August, Taiwan’s “Asian UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center” was unveiled in Chiayi County. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (second from left) said that in order to actively improve Taiwan’s asymmetric combat capabilities, the drone industry will be the focus of future development.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry’s budget for next year is about NT$415.1 billion, accounting for 1.7% of Taiwan’s GDP. It also said that the preparation of the overall defense budget “must comprehensively consider the threats of the enemy, the needs of defense operations, the plan for the construction of the military, and the government’s finances.”

However, Dr. Su Ziyun, a researcher at the Taiwan Institute for National Defense Security Research, a think tank affiliated to the ministry, told the Taiwanese media “Liberty Times” that the annual defense budget compiled this time is still insufficient. Su Ziyun said that if the defense budget of South Korea (South Korea) accounts for about 2.8% of GDP and Singapore’s 3.2%, “If the personnel maintenance fee, operation maintenance fee, and military investment are compiled in the same amount according to actual needs, the defense budget should reach 4,800 yuan. more than 100 million yuan, and move closer to the target of 3% of GDP as soon as possible.”

He added: “The threat of the current enemy situation is quite immediate and obvious, and the government should make increasing the defense budget a priority. If the full budget is not invested in time, it may incur more ‘time costs’ and create greater risks.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/5CFD/production/_126450832_taiwan_defence_ed_reuters.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Soldiers with guns take part in the annual civil defense exercise in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Based on the information of Taiwan media and the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, the budget of the Ministry in recent years, excluding the special budget, and the annual growth rate are as follows:

The budget for 2018 is more than 323.1 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 1.2%

The budget for 2019 is more than 240.4 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 5.4%

The budget for 2020 is more than 351.2 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 3.2%

The budget for 2021 is more than 361.7 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 3%

The budget for 2022 is more than 367.6 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 1.6%

The budget for 2023 is more than 415.1 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 12.9%

Drones appear

news/240/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2A3F/production/_126451801_whatsubject.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Weibo image caption, In fact, in the past few days, on Weibo, a Chinese social networking site, this week, rumored to be photos of guard posts of soldiers in Kinmen, Taiwan’s outer island, taken by drones of the People’s Liberation Army. The photo quickly sparked heated discussions in Taiwan.

In this budget, special mention is made of “asymmetric warfare”. It can be said that since February this year, Ukraine’s performance in resisting the invasion of the military power Russia has made “asymmetric warfare” a new focus in the global defense community, including Taiwan’s review of its own defense policies. Among them, the outstanding “drone” is one of the highlights.

In the past few days, on Weibo, a social networking site in mainland China, this week, rumors began to spread that it was a PLA drone shot of a guard post of soldiers in Kinmen, an outer island of Taiwan. The photo quickly sparked heated discussions in Taiwan.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the two Taiwanese soldiers standing at the post in the photo were clearly captured by drone footage. Many public opinion in Taiwan criticized why the Taiwan Army did not issue an order to expel or shoot down the drone.

In the face of public criticism, the Taiwan Army Kinmen Defense Command recently confirmed that the background of the photo is that on the afternoon of August 16 this year, a “civilian drone” was found in a military camp on Erdan Island, Kinmen, Taiwan. Tossed, disrupted, and the drone flew away.”

But the incident has caused uproar in Taiwan. Some Taiwanese scholars suggested that in addition to using drones to interfere or shoot away drones, it is also recommended to set up passive defense “air defense balloons”, which should be deployed at different heights according to the characteristics of terrain and defense zones to counter low-altitude attacks. drones or other small flying vehicles.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, How the Ukrainian army used drones to target Russian troops

Jie Zhong, a researcher at the Taiwan-China Strategic Foresight Association, told Taiwanese media that since Matsu and Kinmen Island are on the front lines, rashly firing on drones may have a knock-on effect. He therefore believes that since it is a civilian drone, the Taiwan military should try to interfere, and at the same time, it should develop or outsource measures to interfere with the drone as soon as possible.

In any case, this incident has once again highlighted the importance of drones in the military.

According to Taiwan’s official media Central News Agency, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense’s 2022 budget has mentioned that it will build a remote-controlled drone defense system in 45 military camps across Taiwan within four years.

The budget stated, “In order to prevent drones, a remote-controlled drone defense system will be established for bases (ports) and airports; in addition, important agile camps such as outlying islands, independent camps, mountain platforms, and missile positions will be protected against invading camps according to the scope of the camps. The unmanned aerial vehicle can carry out reconnaissance and interference, and improve the base, flight safety maintenance and wartime defense combat capabilities.”

At the same time, Taiwan has also set up a “UAV AI Innovation Application R&D Center” in Chiayi County, which was officially listed in August this year. When Tsai Ing-wen went to the opening speech, he specifically mentioned that taking the Ukraine campaign as an example, drones have become one of the new cores of future military weapons. She hopes to actively expand the application level of UAVs and accelerate the development of military and civilian technology development goals.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Taiwan held its annual “Hanguang” military exercise in July. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Taiwanese society’s worries about China‘s attack on Taiwan intensified, and the significance of the military exercise was even more significant.