An F-16v fighter jet of the Taiwan Air Force prepares to perform a night take-off mission at the Hualien Air Force Base in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Executive Yuan will announce the 2023 Taiwan Central Government’s total budget of NT$2.7191 trillion (trillion yuan). Among them, in terms of defense expenditure, the overall defense budget reached 586.3 billion yuan, accounting for about 2.4% of GDP, an increase of 13.9% over last year, which is the highest in recent years. With the continued tension in Taiwan Strait relations, it has attracted special attention.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday (August 25) that in the government’s 2023 budget, the director of the Ministry of Defense spent NT$415.1 billion annually, an increase of about 12.9%. The annual expenditure budget refers to all expenditure plans of various government agencies in Taiwan for the implementation of various government affairs within a fiscal year.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense also stated that the focus of the budget will continue to promote “national manufacturing of aircraft and ships”, improve proper equipment, replenish ammunition stocks and improve reserve combat capabilities, and develop “asymmetric warfare” (asymmetric warfare) capabilities.

It is worth noting that Zhu Zemin, the Comptroller of the Taiwan Academy of Sciences, stated that this defense budget includes the frequent harassment of Taiwan by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. This is alleged to be related to the development or procurement of drones (drones) and related systems. In particular, this week’s social media in mainland China took a clear photo of a Taiwan military camp in Kinmen, an outer island of Taiwan, which sparked heated discussions in Taiwan.

