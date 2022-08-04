Home World Taiwan: Borrell condemns aggression in China’s military maneuvers
Taiwan: Borrell condemns aggression in China’s military maneuvers

Taiwan: Borrell condemns aggression in China’s military maneuvers

The head of EU diplomacy Joseph Borrell condemned China‘s “targeted military exercises” around Taiwan, noting that the American House Speaker’s visit Nancy Pelosi on the island is not a valid reason. “There is no justification for using a visit as a pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait,” he wrote Borrell on Twitter. “It is normal and routine for lawmakers in our countries to travel internationally. We encourage all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and act transparently,” Borrell added. Phnom Penh for Asean.

China‘s response: “Our internal business
Taiwan it does not represent a “regional” issue but an internal affair of the Chinese: this was announced by the Taiwan Affairs Office based in Beijing, explaining in a context of growing tensions following the visit of Pelosithat the punishment of Taiwanese independence advocates and outside forces is reasonable and legitimate.

Unidentified aircraft in the Kinmen area

Unidentified aircraft, probably drones, flew over the island area tonight Kinmen, just off the southeastern coast of China: the Taiwanese defense ministry reported, adding that it had fired rockets to drive them away. Taiwan is on high alert because China is conducting a series of military exercises in response to the visit of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

