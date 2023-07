In its challenge against the Chinese giant, Taiwan takes Kiev as a model. How does Ukraine stand up to an enemy much more powerful than itself, Russia? This is the question that the government of Formosa has been asking since the day of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

And the answer, contained in a report of 77 slides presented to the president Tsai Ing-wencan be summed up like this: thanks to drones.

