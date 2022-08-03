Home World Taiwan squeezed by Chinese forces: “Exercises with live bullets”
World

Taiwan squeezed by Chinese forces: “Exercises with live bullets”

by admin
Taiwan squeezed by Chinese forces: “Exercises with live bullets”

The President of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, has already flown to South Korea, another stop on her tour in Asia, but the just 19 hours of her blitz in Taiwan were enough to inflame the already tense relations between Beijing, which claims the island, and Washington. The Speaker, the highest US official to have visited Taipei in 25 years, said she went “in peace” while also meeting several Chinese dissidents, including one of the leaders of the student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in 1989, Wu’er Kaixi. .

See also  Boeing suffers a double blow: 787 Dreamliner production cuts flydubai cancels some 737 MAX orders

You may also like

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Beirut adrift – La Stampa

Conservative Kansas rejects the Supreme Court. In the...

Mexico, journalist Ernesto Méndez killed: it is the...

Migrants, rights and reforms: this is why Europe...

US, Republican MP Walorski died in a car...

Marek Halter: “A victory for Meloni? I fear...

Nagorno Karabakh, clashes between Azeris and Armenians: at...

Archie’s tragedy, the Strasbourg Court will not intervene...

Oil, Opec + disappoints with the smallest increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy