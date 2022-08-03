The President of the US House, Nancy Pelosi, has already flown to South Korea, another stop on her tour in Asia, but the just 19 hours of her blitz in Taiwan were enough to inflame the already tense relations between Beijing, which claims the island, and Washington. The Speaker, the highest US official to have visited Taipei in 25 years, said she went “in peace” while also meeting several Chinese dissidents, including one of the leaders of the student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in 1989, Wu’er Kaixi. .