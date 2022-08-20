Home World Taiwan Strait Observation | “Economic and Trade Negotiations” Start The United States Will Come To Taiwan To “Pick Up Wool”? |Negotiation|Taiwan Strait|Taiwan Province_Sina News
Taiwan Strait Observation | "Economic and Trade Negotiations" Start The United States Will Come To Taiwan To "Pick Up Wool"?

Taiwan Strait Observation | "Economic and Trade Negotiations" Start The United States Will Come To Taiwan To "Pick Up Wool"?

[TaiwanStraitObservation|”EconomicandTradeNegotiations”StartedTheUnitedStatesWillComeToTaiwanTo”PickUpWool”?】TheUnitedStatesandTaiwanannouncedtheofficiallaunchoftheso-called”21stCenturyTradeInitiative”negotiationthisfallCanthenewroundof”paintedcakes”intheUnitedStates”satisfythehunger”oftheDPPauthorities?RightnowtheSpeakeroftheUSHouseofRepresentativesandmembersofbothpartieshavejustvisitedTaiwanChinaIntheregiontheUnitedStatesreleasednewsatthistimethatitwouldstarttheso-called”initiative”negotiationsanditsmotivesarousedtheattentionofallpartiesYangXiyuaresearcherattheChinaInstituteofInternationalStudiespointedoutthattheUSnegotiationontheso-called”21stCenturyTradeInitiative”withTaiwanispartofananti-China“combinationpunch”anditisamanifestationofusingTaiwanasapawnin”dialogueandcompetition”AsweallknowtherearetwokeypointsinthestrategiclayoutoftheUSIndo-Pacific:anti-ChinaandhegemonyPuttingitonthebigchessboardoftheUSIndo-PacificstrategyTaiwanhasbecomeachesspiecefortheUSto”anti-Chinaandseekhegemony”

