Helping young music talents grow up Shanghai Overseas Chinese Foundation “Music Little Angel” special fund was establishedFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jiang Yuezhong) On August 18, the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Career Development Foundation “Music Little Angel” Charity Art Development Special Fund held its inauguration ceremony and commemorative concert at “Steinway House Shanghai”. Ms. Jiang Mingyue, the initiator of the special fund, introduced that after the establishment of the “Little Music Angel” special fund, it plans to hold 4 concerts and tours in spring, summer, autumn and winter every year, and adopt a comprehensive approach to help in the fields of performance, composition, and conducting. Young people with talent and love of music have grown into outstanding music successors, using music as a carrier to show the character and mind of the Chinese nation to the world. At the same time, actively participate in social welfare performances, help improve the public’s musical literacy, and provide assistance to disadvantaged groups.

Caption: Inauguration ceremony and commemorative concert. Photo courtesy of Shanghai Overseas Chinese Career Development Foundation (the same below)

At the inauguration ceremony, Cao Yuzhe, founder of Shanshi Capital, who is also the initiator of the special fund, shared the original intention of launching the special fund on behalf of the founding team of “Little Music Angel”. In 2011, Ms. Jiang Mingyue, a caring person, saw that some children who love music have high musical talent and are very hardworking, but their development is limited due to the lack of enough music stages. She was deeply touched and initiated the establishment of the “Music Little Angel” platform. . The platform has gathered a group of musicians headed by the outstanding conductor Mr. Tang Muhai. Through regular music activities, funding for young people to participate in domestic and foreign competitions, and the establishment of the “Music Little Angel – Voice of Angels” chamber orchestra, it helps young people who love music. Grow up. Ms. Cao Yuzhe was deeply infected and joined the “Little Music Angels” team in 2022, becoming one of the main sponsors of the special fund.

Since its establishment, “Little Music Angel” has hosted or participated in 90 music events, with nearly 500 teenagers and teenagers participating, receiving professional guidance from masters such as Tang Muhai. Among them, more than 100 teenagers have achieved excellent results in domestic and international competitions, and more than 30,000 listeners have participated in a series of music activities. Among the many teenagers supported by “Little Music Angel”, 21-year-old cello player Chen Yibai is one of the best. Since joining the “Little Music Angel” platform in 2013, he won the 16th Tchaikovsky International Cello Competition The fifth place, the Queen Elizabeth Music Competition Silver Award and other 4 international competition awards.

In his speech, Quan Sheng, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, hoped that the “Little Music Angel” Charity Art Development Special Fund of the Overseas Chinese Foundation will focus on the task of building Shanghai into an international cultural metropolis, attract the participation of caring forces, strengthen standardized management, and help music talents grow , to drive the improvement of young people’s artistic literacy, actively participate in social welfare activities, and strive to support the creation of young music talents who love the motherland, face the world, have superb art, and repay the society.

Xu Dazhen, vice chairman of the Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, issued a donation certificate of honor to caring enterprises and caring individuals. Tong Shijun, President of NYU Shanghai, Li Taozhi, Secretary General of the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Career Development Foundation, Qian Xuewa, the founder of the “Little Music Angels” charity event and Deputy Director of the Special Fund Management Committee, members of the Arts Committee, Cao Yiji, Shen Shuqiang, and Chen Musheng, Shanghai Conservatory of Music Zhou Mingen, director of the String Department of the Affiliated High School, and others attended the event. The “Little Music Angel” parent support group and other caring people who have long been concerned about the development of the “Little Music Angel” public welfare project jointly witnessed the establishment ceremony.

In the commemorative concert held later, representatives of previous outstanding students, Chen Yibai, Wang Ke, Lin Ruifeng, and Zou Hanjiao, joined hands with a number of new “Little Music Angels” outstanding students to perform a number of world famous songs, presenting a splendid performance.

Wang Yong, Vice Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Dean of the School of Music of Shanghai University, attended the ceremony and sent congratulations.