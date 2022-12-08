[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 08, 2022]At the end of the year and the end of the year, Taiwan’s annual representative word for this year is released, which is a “rising” that everything rises together. Inflationary pressures and other factors have caused Taiwan to rise in everything from egg prices, snacks to electricity bills. On the other hand, Taiwanese swimmer Wang Guanhong thinks positively, hoping that his performance can rise all the way.

Moderator: “The representative word for 2022, the rising word.”

Rise, rise, rise, everything rises together, not only becoming the representative word of the year, but also the people are very impressed.

People: “Because the price increases in various aspects are very popular recently, so I think it is very good.”

People: “Take it easy, living expenses are more expensive, and travel is also more expensive.”

People: “The air tickets are the most impressive. After the lockdown is lifted, air tickets have increased a lot, and even cheap air tickets have doubled. I don’t know if it can be called a low-cost airline.”

Among the 55 candidate characters, the word “up” recommended by Chunghwa Telecom Chairman Xie Jimao won the highest votes, echoing the second place “support”. The epidemic has kept the world struggling for three years. The international situation has to be sustained and bravely break through the predicament.

Fan Lingjia, editor-in-chief of the organizer newspaper: “Since the beginning of the year, the Russian-Ukraine war, the European energy crisis, China‘s zero-clearing policy, etc. have all made the United States face the strongest inflationary pressure in 40 years. Therefore, the public’s feeling is that prices are rising. But the stock market has fallen, housing prices have risen, the wallet has shrunk, and finally the burden has increased.”

Feng Jitai, chairman of the China Trust Cultural and Educational Foundation: “But I am full of confidence in the future. I believe that with the wisdom and resilience of the Taiwanese people, we can definitely break through the predicament. I hope that in the coming year, prices will freeze, salaries will soar, and the stock market will be bullish. A rising tide lifts all boats in our country.”

Taiwanese swimmer Wang Guanhong: “It can be echoed in my swimming. I just hope that my own results can slowly rise and I will have better breakthroughs.”

With the exposure of the representative characters, it reflects the aspirations of the people and reminds us of the importance of breaking through the predicament next year.

Reported by Lin Yutang and Zhan Yongru of NTD Asia Pacific TV in Taipei, Taiwan

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/08/a103593255.html