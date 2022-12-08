On December 7, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping on December 6, and study the implementation work in our province. The meeting conveyed the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”) of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and studied the further optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control measures in our province. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is very important to do a good job in the province’s economic work. To seriously plan for next year’s economic work, we must combine the study and implementation of the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on next year’s economic work with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and strengthen the party’s Comprehensive leadership of economic work, adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, focus on promoting high-quality development, pool the wisdom of all parties, conduct in-depth investigations and research, and meticulously Plan development ideas, goals and tasks, and work measures, highlight the work of stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, strengthen confidence, work hard, and work hard to show a new atmosphere, new responsibilities, and new actions in the first year. We must always maintain the tenacity and perseverance that will always be on the road, further strengthen the political determination to unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations. Fight the protracted battle against corruption with the spirit of thorough self-revolution, and continue to purify the political ecology.

The meeting pointed out that all regions and departments in the province should further improve their political positions, unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, do a better job in epidemic prevention and control in a more scientific and precise manner, and take strict and detailed measures for prevention and control. Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures, implement the requirements of the “Notice”, refine and improve relevant measures in light of actual conditions, resolutely correct simplification, “one size fits all”, and layer-by-layer overweighting, and oppose and overcome formalism , bureaucracy. It is necessary to scientifically and accurately divide risk areas, further optimize nucleic acid testing, optimize and adjust isolation methods, implement “quick sealing and quick release” in high-risk areas, ensure the basic needs of the masses to purchase medicines, accelerate the promotion of new crown virus vaccination for the elderly, and strengthen the health status of key populations. And classified management, to ensure the normal operation of the society and basic medical services, strengthen the safety guarantee related to the epidemic, further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work in schools, and ensure that the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee are fully implemented.

The meeting reviewed the “Liaoning Province’s 2022 Peak Winter Power Supply Guarantee Plan”, and pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the people-centered development thinking, and focus on “not pulling the brakes” , Unrestricted electricity” goal, and go all out to ensure the supply and price stability of energy and electricity. It is necessary to focus on the implementation of key tasks, further improve the supply and storage of thermal coal, strengthen the transportation of key materials such as thermal coal, and improve the power production and supply capacity under the premise of safe and reliable operation of coal power enterprises, energy saving, carbon reduction and environmental protection, and strengthen the quality of life of the masses and urban areas. Guarantee the supply of electricity for operation and basic public services, strengthen the guarantee of electricity for production, and guide the whole society to use electricity in a scientific, economical, and off-peak manner. It is necessary to plan ahead, strengthen overall planning and coordination, and implement the responsibilities of all parties to ensure a stable and orderly supply of energy and power. It is necessary to focus on the needs of revitalization and development, plan and build a number of power grid projects in advance, and further improve the ability to guarantee the supply of energy and electricity.

The meeting also studied other matters.