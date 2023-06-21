Talk about Me in the Present and Maruja Limón sing us “Love me”

“Quiéreme” is a rumba –techno rumba to be more exact with the philosophy of Habla de Mí en Presente– in which the universes of both formations come together and which sounds ideal for summer dates.

And if Habla de Mí en Presente have collaborated with Maruja Limón, it is because they want to also establish musical ties with all those groups they have met during the tour to present their latest album. “Love me” has been recorded at L’Atlántida Estudio by the sound engineer Mario Patinyowith mastering of borja ruiz by Hello Samples.

As for the video clip with which they present the song, it has been directed by Ignasi Avila –artistic director of Habla de Mí en Presente– with the help of Elizabeth Mateu. As you can already see in the image of both groups in the photograph, the clip combines the universes of “The Baywatch” y “The Island of Temptations”.

Dates of Talk about Me in the Present:

22/04 – Spring Festivals (Hospitalet de Llobregat)

29/04 – Fira del Vi (Falset)

05/26 – May Festival (Santa Colomade Queralt)

06/29 – Vida Festival (Vilanova i la Geltrú)

14/07 – Youth Camp (Sant Sadurní d’Anoia)

07/20 – Pending announcement

07/21 – Pending announcement

05/08 – La Garrinada (Argentona)

08/24 – Pending announcement

08/26 – Pending announcement

08/31 – Pending announcement

09/01 – Giant Festival (Alcalá de Henares)

09/02 – Pending announcement

