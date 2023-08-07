Tangawisi: The local ginger juice that is conquering Congolese villages ~ Tambour des villages

In the villages of the Kasaï region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a new drink is causing a stir: ginger juice. Increasingly present in homes, especially in the village of Bitandahe conquers the hearts of the inhabitants.

The benefits of ginger

Ginger, a root with multiple virtues : antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiparasitic, it is renowned for its health benefits, especially for the cardiovascular, immune and digestive systems. In the form of juice, it retains all its nutritional properties, making it an option of choice for rural populations in search of nutritious drinks.

Availability and prices

However, ginger juice recipe is not known to everyone, which is why it is not yet present in all homes. Nevertheless, it can be purchased in local markets at an affordable price (between 50 and 100 Congolese francs per glass). The concentrated and comforting taste of ginger juice is appreciated for its spicy, pungent and slightly bitter side. Sales of this drink are growing rapidly thanks to its energizing and its health benefits. The peasants of the Kasai region have thus found a new local drink, both nourishing and comforting.

“Mom knows the recipe for Tangawisi, she produces it and sends me to sell it at the market. I have customers here at the market who really like the juice, the dads, the moms, and especially the children…” testifies Héritier, the young ginger merchant seen on the Bitanda market.

The growing popularity of ginger juice

“My name is Nico, I really like tangawisi. Dad always encourages me to drink it regularly. He says it will cure my parasites…” enthusiastically testifies Nico, a young resident of Bitanda, who appreciates the benefits of Tangawisi on his health.

Tangawisi: a source of income and a symbol of local identity

“Tangawisi is our local drink, we drink it despite its spiciness. It cures our illnesses…” proudly assert the peasants of Bitanda.

Thanks to its growing popularity, ginger juice has become a source of income for many local farmers. They cultivate the ginger with care, making sure to provide quality raw material for the production of Tangawisi. This drink is now a symbol of local identity and culture, strengthening the bond between the people of Bitanda and their land.