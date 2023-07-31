Tanja Rađenović in a mini dress | Entertainment

The host of Pink’s Dnevnik, Tanja Rađenović, honored her followers again!

Longtime face of Pink Television, hostTanja Radjenovicrecently caused a stir on social media due to pictures that surfaced on her Instagram.

On them, the host of Dnevnik can be seen in challenging poses in which her breasts in a swimsuit are in the foreground, and now with a new post on Instagram, she has caused a stir in the comments.

In the pictures, Tanja is dressed in a white, mini dress, and on her feet she wears red heels, which further highlighted her legs.

Some time ago, the host was the target of rumors that she had plastic surgery that “changed her personal description”.

It was rumored that she filled her lips, lifted her eyelids and did other operations, and it was then that Tanja decided to react and shared a selfie without filters and processing and wowed everyone with her move.

“Me and all my ‘plastic surgeries’,” said Tanja on that occasion:

MINI DRESS AND RED HEELS: The host of Dnevnik showed her long legs after the picture of her breasts – look at Tanja Rađenović!

