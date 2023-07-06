Home » Taylor Swift fined for littering in front of her house | Fun
World

by admin
Taylor Swift received 32 fines in the amount of $3,000 for not keeping the area in front of her house clean.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Today’s biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, was fined $3,000 for littering in front of her home in New York.

The singer, who is currently on a world tour, has not yet paid the fines she received between January 2018 and January 2023, reports Nezavisne novine.

Namely, in front of her house in New York, inspectors found dirty sidewalks and garbage. The pavement was full of newspapers, bottles, cardboard and napkins.

The singer appealed the fines, and $200 was deducted from the total amount. Taylor Swift’s neighbors are not happy with how she maintains the sidewalk in front of her residence. Some of them think that fans who often stay in front of the singer’s house, wanting to see her, are responsible for the garbage.

“She doesn’t care about trash. She’s more focused on her multi-million dollar tour,” said one 22-year-old.

David Aldea, the former landlord of the singer, had only words of praise for Taylor.

“She was the perfect tenant the whole time and it was great with her. I have nothing but positive things to say about her,” he said.

In addition to the apartment in New York, Taylor Swift owns several other properties in New York, in Beverly Hills, Rhode Island and in Nashville.

(World)

