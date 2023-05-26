Taylor Swift Releases Deluxe Edition of “Midnights” Featuring Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey

“Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)” includes the original album, the tracks from “3am” and the bonus track “Hits Different”. Also, add the version of “Karma” with Ice Spice and that of “Snow On The Beach” with more contributions from King’s wool, just as the fans had requested.

Swift has released the exclusive CD edition of the new album, which also includes “You’re Losing Me.” After she threw “Midnights” In October of last year, fans lamented Lana Del Rey’s small role in “Snow On The Beach.” Swift realized: “You asked, we listened: Lana and I went back in the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow On The Beach,'” she wrote on her social media page.

For her part, Lana Del Rey stated in Billboard magazine: “My job as part of a great artist’s album is to make sure I participate in the production of the song, so I was more focused on that. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album. I thought it was nice to be able to bring our worlds together, since Jack Antonoff and I work together, as do he and Taylor.”

