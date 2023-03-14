Tensions continue in Georgia: some anti-European demonstrators lowered the flag of the European Union in Tbilisi, the capital, and burned it.

The activists, who belong to the Conservative Movement, are calling for a referendum to be held on the law relating to “foreign agents”. The law would have been revoked by the governing Georgian Dream party in recent days after several pro-European demonstrations in the capitalwhich had also caused clashes with the police and dozens of injuries.