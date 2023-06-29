Tea Tairović in the arms of Uroš Račić | Fun

A photo of Tee Tairović in the arms of a handsome national team player is circulating on social networks, and the singer has also spoken out on this occasion.

Private life Tee Tairović has intrigued the public since she appeared in public, and especially everyone is interested in what is happening on the love front. Recently, it was speculated that she was in an emotional relationship with a businessman who deals in cryptocurrencies, and now a photo circulating on the networks has led many to think that she is close to the Serbian national team player.

It is Uroš Račić who is officially a Valencia player. Everyone’s attention was drawn to the position of his hands, which he held around her waist, and he also fell a juicy kiss on the cheek, which made many think that the young national team player had his eye on the pretty singer.

The Serbian national team decorates Teu Tairović with evricspic.twitter.com/tyg70Ja6FZ — Kalabaster (@KalabasterJak)June 29, 2023

The photos were taken at a private celebration where Tea sang and Uroš was among the guests. The singer enchanted him so much that he spent the whole evening decorating with euros and ordering songs. That Uroš is “weak” for singers is also indicated by the fact that until recently he was in a relationship with Ema Radujko, who visited him in Spain and Portugal where he was on loan.

On this occasion, the representatives of the seventh force contacted the singer – “There’s nothing between us. I sing to his family as well as to him. It’s all part of my job, nothing new,” said Thea.

