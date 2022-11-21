Home World Teenagers in Asti, Italy, send Pope farewell – Vatican News Vatican
The Pope returned to the Vatican on the afternoon of November 20 after a two-day visit to Asti, Italy. Before leaving, the teenagers of the diocese of Asti greeted him cordially.

(Vatican News Network)The Pope visited the Italian city of Asti from November 19th to 20th. 1,340 teenagers representing the parishes and prayer groups of the diocese of Asti saw the pope off at the Asti Municipal Stadium before he returned by helicopter to the Vatican.

Teenagers standing on the steps yelled “We want the Pope”. One of them, twin sisters, gave the Pope a bouquet of yellow and white flowers and some pictures. In addition, a boy gave the pope a white and red jersey of the Asti football team with the number 10 Pope Francis printed on it.

The farewell of the pope took place amid singing and dancing of young people from the youth pastoral groups and catholic marches of the diocese of Asti. Before boarding the helicopter, the pope greeted firefighters, rescue chiefs and teenagers who repeatedly shouted “Farewell Francis” in the car. It ended with a goodbye hug and goodbye to Bishop Marco Prastaro of Asti. The Pope’s helicopter took off for the Vatican at 15:30.

