Home » Teenagers killed a young man in Germany | Info
World

Teenagers killed a young man in Germany | Info

by admin
Teenagers killed a young man in Germany | Info

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing a young man (24) in Germany.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Heiko Barth

Police in Germany arrested two teenagers on suspicion of killing a young man (24) in Lidenscheid. The crime happened near the children’s playground, around 5 pm today.

According to initial information, the suspects fired several shots at the young man, and after the brutal attack, they fled. The police announced that citizens heard shots near the playground, reports Bild.

They found a young man in a pool of blood and called us. The injured was immediately transported to the hospital, where he died.”, according to the police. As it is pointed out, teenagers aged 15 and 18 are suspected of this cruel crime. They were arrested near the crime scene. The motive for the brutal murder is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

(WORLD)

See also  Lebanon in the dark: no currency, power plants shut down

You may also like

Novak Djokovic can at the US Open |...

Cnn: “A mega Chinese military airship spotted at...

Hotfix available for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS Ventura...

Faruk Hadžibegić and Vahid Halilhodžić watched Velež –...

Igor Duljaj statement after TSC – Partizan 1:3...

The living transplant? A valid alternative to deceased...

A Tuesday of bad weather awaits us with...

Nataša Šavija injuries pictures | Entertainment

there are several dead- TV Courier

291 arrests, 108 officers injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy