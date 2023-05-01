Teenagers killed a young man in Germany | Info

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing a young man (24) in Germany.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Heiko Barth

Police in Germany arrested two teenagers on suspicion of killing a young man (24) in Lidenscheid. The crime happened near the children’s playground, around 5 pm today.

According to initial information, the suspects fired several shots at the young man, and after the brutal attack, they fled. The police announced that citizens heard shots near the playground, reports Bild.

“They found a young man in a pool of blood and called us. The injured was immediately transported to the hospital, where he died.”, according to the police. As it is pointed out, teenagers aged 15 and 18 are suspected of this cruel crime. They were arrested near the crime scene. The motive for the brutal murder is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

