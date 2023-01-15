JERUSALEM – An overflowing square. Kikar HaBima a Tel Aviv, where the theater stands, which represents one of the cultural engines of the town, fills up on Saturday evening despite the downpours of rain and so those arriving late can only stop in the neighboring streets. In the end, according to the organizers, 100,000 demonstrators (80,000 for the police) took part in the event to protest against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the