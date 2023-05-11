Tel Aviv breaks the truce and returns to bombing Gaza. Rocket from the Strip on an apartment building: Israeli killed

The day had started in the worst way, with Israel which he had decided to break the ceasefire with the militiamen of Gaza already dawn on Thursday. In the evening, after cross attacks that continued all day, the first Israeli victimafter 10 pm, including four women and five children, Palestinians: a rocket launched from the Strip hit a condominium of three floors a Rehovotin central Israel, killing one person and wounding four others.

Tel Aviv’s raids on the Palestinian enclave had already resumed early in the morning, in an attempt to hit other positions in the Islamic Jihad and managing to kill another of the top leaders of the organization. In a statement, the al-Quds Brigadesarmed wing of the Islamist organization, confirmed the death of “Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit, who was assassinated in the south of the Strip”. The top of a building was destroyed by the latter attack Khan Younis and according to Palestinian medical sources, two other people were also killed, all members of the Jihad, the Israeli army said for its part in a statement confirming that “fighter planes targeted” Ghali while he was “hiding in an apartment” .

The reaction of the armed groups was not long in coming and the alarm sirens they resonated in Israeli communities around the Strip. So far, according to the army, 507 rockets have been fired from the Palestinian enclave. Of these, 368 arrived on Israeli territory and 108 fell back into Gaza or into the sea. Interceptions by theIron Dome there were 154. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, quoted by the agency He died, the dead so far in Gaza are 24 militiamen and civilians (including women and minors) and over 60 wounded, in addition to the destruction of apartments. Four Palestinian civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed by faulty rockets fired by Islamic Jihad from Gaza towards Israel and fell instead in the Strip, according to the Israeli military spokesman.

The appeal of the UN secretary general was useless, Anthony Guterreswhich “is following with deep concern the latest security developments in Gaza and the ongoing escalation”, as said by the spokesman of the Glass Palace, Farhan Haq. Guterres “condemns the loss of civilian lives, including that of children and women, which he considers unacceptable and must cease immediately. Israel must comply with its obligations under the international humanitarian lawincluded the proportional use of force and the adoption of all possible precautions to spare civilians in the conduct of military operations”. Furthermore, it “condemns the indiscriminate firing of rockets from Gaza towards Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts both Palestinian and Israeli civilians at risk”. The secretary general “urges all interested parties to exercise the maximum moderation and to work to stop hostilities immediately”, reaffirming “its commitment to support Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the United Nationsinternational law and bilateral agreements”.

Me too’European Union it is said “deeply alarmed for this new wave of violence and for the deteriorating security situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and in Israel, as well as for the ongoing developments around Gaza which have resulted in unacceptable civilian casualties, including children. We call for an immediate global ceasefire ending Israeli military operations in Gaza and the ongoing rocket fire against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrell.