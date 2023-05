“We’re saving the Baumgartner Stube!”, the Mayor’s Party of Wels recently placarded. The Liberals vehemently campaigned for the preservation of the Baumgartner Stube in Pernau. Party officials quickly collected 400 signatures, which are to be handed over to Lawog Director Frank Schneider on May 22nd. On this day, the head of the non-profit state housing cooperative comes to Wels at the invitation of Mayor Andreas Rabl.