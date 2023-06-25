Home » temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Monday 26 June 2023
temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Monday 26 June 2023

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Monday 26 June 2023

by weathersicily.it

Hello readers of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you the minimum and maximum temperatures expected tomorrow, Monday 26 June 2023, in the nine provincial capitals of Sicily. AGRIGENTO: Minimum +21.2°C – Maximum +31.4°C CALTANISSETTA: Minimum +16.2°C – Maximum…

