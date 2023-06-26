Home » Teodora Džehverović performance Music Week | Entertainment
The audience didn’t mind the rain in Usće, and neither did the singer who went on stage in a thong!

Singer Teodora Džehverović performed on the third evening of the Music Week music festival, the same evening when Crni Cerak, Albino and Ema Radujko entertained the audience.

The beginning of her performance started as expected – the pretty singer in a provocative outfit seduced the audience, but also the dancer on the stage, who was sitting on a chair, while she circled around him in a thong and leggings, and then the downpour started.

Teodora and her accompanying dancers continued to dance in front of wet visitors, and see what it looked like here:


And then what her dance looked like:

This is what Teodora looked like a few minutes before she headed to Ušće with her colleagues:

