Business

by admin
Felts, a nonconformist pen that swept away the banality of journalism

Vittorio Feltri, from politics to “pungent” sarcasm: 80 years of “free” journalism

Vittorio Feltri, yesterday, he turned 80 years old. By many colleagues and readers, he is considered a individualistic ready for anything support your ideas. The founder of the “Independent“e you”Libero” is the greatest conductor of his era, the natural heir of Montanelliof which he took the baton at the top of “The newspaper”, doubling the copies sold.

They, desecrator and desecrator, brought “unconventionality” into journalism, il rejection of trivial and boring pieces. Just one example: sent by the “Corriere della Sera” to Naples, where Enzo Tortora was imprisoned, he read up on the false accusations of collusion with the Camorra, hurled by alleged “repentants” at the popular conductor, and broke, as an anti-litteram guarantor, the guilty front of the newspapers.

