Rome, Spinazzola is also thinking about the Saudis

ROMA – Rome smells petrodollars too. Al-Ahly, a Saudi team from the city of Jeddah, presented a proposal to Spinazzola’s prosecutor, Davide Lippi. An important offer, the details of which are not yet known because the negotiation has not come to fruition. First the Arabs want to understand through their intermediaries if Spinazzola, who is remembered in the Middle East as the king of the left wing at the 2021 European Championship, is interested in the transfer. Lippi confronted the player, who is on holiday in Forte dei Marmi, a stone’s throw from his home. Spinazzola doesn’t want to leave Romeand a city in which he has integrated very well, but at the same time he has to think about the future because he has not received any offers for the renewal of the contract expiring in 2024.

Assessment

The situation is clear enough. After the severe Achilles tendon injury, Spina feels he has rediscovered full athletic and competitive efficiency and is convinced that he can still be an important player for the Roma and for the national team. But in the face of the silence of the Friedkins and Tiago Pinto, who do not intend to negotiate today a renewal for a player who costs a lot (11.7 million in annual cost, including depreciation), people are understandably looking around. You know, Spinazzola, that Roma would be ready to sell him in front of an offer of around 15 million. It’s at 30 years could sign a multi-million dollar contract in Saudi Arabia alone, the new frontier of football hunters (of money). In reality, he is also interested in some Spanish teams while in Italy, earning over 3 million, he has no market among medium-high clubs.

The position

Trigoria awaits developments, in the week in which the trap of 30 June will provide the first financial verdicts. Spinazzola It has a residual book value of 6 million and pennies therefore it would guarantee a capital gain if it were sold for a higher amount. It is logical that Roma are interested in understanding whether the operation could be convenient to improve the accounts even if then a possible sale would reveal a role, the left flank, in which there is no shortage of interpreters (Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Viña) but nobody seems to have the ideal characteristics of the full-back Mourinho would like. In short, Spinazzola’s farewell would entail an obligation to replace him.

