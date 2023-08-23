TEPCO Prepares to Discharge Contaminated Water from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into Pacific Ocean

The owner of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), has finalized preparations for the first discharge of contaminated water treated from the plant into the Pacific Ocean. The discharge is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, provided there are no unforeseen events. TEPCO operators have been measuring tritium levels in the treated water, the only radioactive isotope that cannot be removed with current methods. However, the concentration of tritium has been reduced to below one fortieth of the national sanitation standards by diluting the treated liquid in seawater before discharge.

Once it has been confirmed that the water meets the necessary conditions, it will be allowed to flow through a kilometer-long underground tunnel that connects with the Pacific Ocean. Tritium levels will be continuously monitored during discharge to avoid any mistakes. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency are also conducting their own measurements to ensure that the levels of radioactive concentration in the water fall within safe limits.

TEPCO plans to increase monitoring and improve its analytical infrastructure as the discharge continues for the next three decades or more, in parallel with the decommissioning of the plant. Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, announced that the first discharge will occur on August 24 after more than a year of deliberations and approval from the IAEA.

However, the plan to release the treated wastewater into the ocean faces opposition from the Japanese fishing industry due to concerns about the safety of their products. Similar concerns have been raised by certain groups in neighboring countries such as South Korea and China, which may introduce new controls on their imports of Japanese seafood.

The treated water from the Fukushima plant consists of water contaminated during the cooling process of damaged reactors and melted fuel from the nuclear accident triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. It also includes rainwater seepage into the facility over the past decade. The water has been stored in tanks after undergoing extensive processing to remove most radioactive elements. However, the storage capacity is reaching its limit, with 98% of the maximum capacity already reached by the end of July, amounting to around 1.34 million tons of treated water.

TEPCO states that it is challenging to increase the number of tanks as it would hinder the dismantling work of the plant, which requires space to store debris. After years of study, it has been determined that discharging the treated water into the ocean is the most recommended option for its disposal.

