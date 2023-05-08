TESMEC / Group confirms its business strategy and growth in Puglia – Companies

Tesmec, parent company of a leading group in the market of technologies dedicated to infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of electricity, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for the cultivation of quarries and surface mines, has just announced the start of work for the industrial and organizational development of the Monopoli hub to respond to a constantly growing market.

With an increasingly global outlook, but with strong roots in an area rich in resources and skills such as the Puglia Region, Tesmec organized an event during which it shared its development prospects with local institutions and all employees. The Group, present in Puglia since 2011 with factories and research centers in Monopoli and Bitetto of the subsidiary Tesmec Rail, active in the design, prototyping and manufacture of railway work vehicles and advanced systems for diagnostics of the railway infrastructure, wanted thus underlining the strong link with the Apulian territory and in particular with the related industries of Monopoli, presenting its strategy oriented towards sustainable and digital technological innovation.

Tesmec Rail’s research and development activity focuses on the design of hybrid, bimodal and electric vehicles and equipment that minimize the environmental impact and on the development of advanced diagnostic systems and integrated solutions for the management of strategic Big Data for the increase of infrastructure safety. In fact, the interest of the market is increasingly directed towards solutions with high performance and low consumption, as well as towards products which guarantee the highest safety standards.