Explosion which was followed by a devastating fire, which caused the death of 18,000 cows in a dairy in Texasin the south of the United States. The local authorities announced it, also reporting one person who was injured. “This is the most deadly cattle farm fire in Texas history; the investigation and clearance will likely take some time,” the state agriculture commissioner said Sid Miller. The explosion and the fire that followed devastated the dairy in the night between Monday and Tuesday Southforklocated near the town of Dimmit in the Texas region of Panhandle. I rushed to the scene fire fighters and the police, who “discovered that a person had been trapped inside”. The agricultural worker he was rescued and airlifted to hospital.

The origin of the explosion and fire has not yet been determined, Miller said, describing the event as “terrible”. Castro County Sheriff, Sal Riverashe said to Cbs that a manure fume exhaust system may have “overheated”.