Texas requires teaching the Ten Commandments in class. “Stop barriers between religion and state”

Earlier this year, theIdaho and the Kentucky have passed laws authorizing the teachers eh employees from the public schools to pray in front of or with students while I’m in service. And now also the Texas is preparing to introduce a measure, and it is not the first measure, to introduce into the schools more and more religious elements. After the already approved rule that allows a chaplains uncertified to play the role of counselor in primary and secondary schools, a measure to oblige all schools in the Republican state governed by is on the ballot Greg Abbott to expound the Ten Commandments in the classroom. And let them come exposedstarting from the beginning of the next school year, in each class and written with “characters typographical e size sufficient to be readable by a person with average vision, anywhere in the room”. Supporters of textwrites the Washington Postbelieve that after the ruling of the Supreme Court of last summer in favor of a coach of football who had prayed with his athletes “there are no more barriers between religion e State”. If the state assembly does not approve it by midnight, when the session closes, everything will be postponed to the autumn session and then after the summer break the measure will start the process again. Between norms in recent weeks also approved a text that asks schools to allow a students and employees to read the Bible every day at school.

