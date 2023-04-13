In the blogosphere, there are those who write for fun, those who share their expertise and their passion, and then there’s me, the budding blogger who wants to write his thoughts on a piece of the web. Today, I can finally do it: I am part of RFI’s French-speaking blogger community, Mondoblog!

That’s me, Phatal Ebodé.

Make the screens vibrate

I must tell you: I am a artivist Slammer (from the continent) Cameroonian and on the internet, I am a writer, passionate about words. Being part of the MySpace generation (do you know it or not?), I took a liking to web writing thanks to the messages I exchanged on Yahoo and on various dating sites.

As the anecdote is crisp, I can just quote you here ABCOEUR and 100% LOVE, but on the other hand I reserve the right to reserve certain names (I’m ashamed! ) In short, my passion for writing began in same time I was shaking screens…

My beginnings in blogging

I started blogging on Facebook, which is my favorite social network (the others are too hot for me). On Facebook I wrote very regularly post about, just about everything. I stuffed my pen everywhere (I did say pen, let’s be clear).

Over time, the editors of web journals started to relay what they called “articles” (mine), but for me it was only, sometimes rants sometimes points of view, nothing more, to ask me to write some for them.

It is therefore by force of circumstance that I find myself a columnist for television channels such as Voxafrica, channel-2, and on web journals such as, “fourth power”, “Ebony culture” etc. And today I am one of the 1,100 French-speaking bloggers at RFI!

Photo credit : Fourth power

I can’t stand up anymore!

Support me, I’m dizzy, I’m collapsing, I’m assailed by a string of feelings! Brief. On this blog, you will read a bit of everything: I don’t like monotony, I don’t go out much (or not at all), I lock myself in my room, lights off, to better savor all the delights solitude has a lot to offer, and to write everything (or almost) that goes through my head.

In the meantime, I have already started to write titles and “caps” for certain articles that I will obviously have the pleasure of sharing with you. Well, I don’t know what you will do after reading this, but I have something to celebrate! THANKS Mondoblogthank youMedia workshopmerci RFI ! THANK YOU FRANCE MEDIA WORLD, Full stop.