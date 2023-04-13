They were very proud at FC Bayern when they signed Sadio Mané: a world star in the Bundesliga. The exhilaration soon faded. Now the club and the players are at their preliminary low point. The club is now reacting to Mané’s dropout in Manchester.

At Bayern, after the devastating defeat at Manchester City, there was an uproar in the dressing room. According to consistent media reports, Sadio Mane is said to have first insulted teammate Leroy Sane and then slapped him in the face.

Sadio Mané arrived at Säbener Straße on time. The Senegalese arrived at the FC Bayern Munich club grounds on Thursday more than an hour before the start of training. After the physical altercation between the 31-year-old and Leroy Sané in the cabin after the Champions League first leg at Manchester City, there was long speculation about the consequences on Thursday.

In the late morning, both players jogged across the pitch to start training. They didn’t exchange words while warming up, Mané smiled a few times. A reaction followed in the afternoon: Mané was provisionally suspended.

The Munich team announced on their website: “Sadio Mané, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine.”

Those responsible for Bayern had previously consulted on Wednesday evening, CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic are said to have been involved in the talks. Details of the sentence initially remained unknown. A statement from Munich was not available by Thursday afternoon.

For Africa’s Footballer of the Year, the punishment is the next step backwards in an already disappointing season. For the Munich management team, there is once again an unpleasant sideshow that needs to be moderated. Serge Gnabry’s fashion trip to Paris, the end of goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic and the verbal exchange of blows between Kahn and Lothar Matthäus: the list of topics that has affected the Bundesliga club’s sporting performance in recent weeks, in addition to the separation from coach Julian Nagelsmann of the square is long. Memories of the image of the former “FC Hollywood” are awakened.

Mané has six Bundesliga goals

In the midst of the turbulent weeks, Mané is increasingly becoming a Munich concern. On and off the pitch. The attacker was considered a Munich king transfer in the summer of 2022 after being signed by Liverpool FC. Many saw him as the new Robert Lewandowski, a top scorer, a star striker. Bayern were very proud to have signed an absolute world star. “I think the fans will love him and are thrilled,” said FCB President Herbert Hainer at the time. But the euphoria fizzled out as quickly as it arose.

The Senegalese has been either injured or out of shape for months – but always frustrated. The Sadio Mané from Liverpool’s heyday has not yet arrived in Munich. Six Bundesliga goals are not enough to live up to his reputation as a world star. When playing jokers, the 31-year-old often seems like a foreign body on the field.

After the first leg debacle against City

“He has made a good step,” said new coach Thomas Tuchel on Saturday after the 1-0 (0-0) win at SC Freiburg. “He was hardworking and I have the feeling that he knows how he can help us.” In Manchester, too, Mané was only brought on as a substitute in the 69th minute and was unable to give the game any decisive impetus.

After all, the short time on the lawn at Etihad Stadium was enough for a misunderstanding with serious consequences: In the 83rd minute, Sané struggled with Mané’s path, which did not meet, but had started in the alley. The aftermath followed after the game.