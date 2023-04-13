Home News Otter spotted on Hallig Oland | > – News
Otter spotted on Hallig Oland

Otter spotted on Hallig Oland

Status: 04/13/2023 3:34 p.m

Researchers have discovered traces of an otter on Hallig Oland (Nordfriesland district). It is the first time in a long time that this species has appeared there – a success for nature conservation, the researchers judge.

It grows up to 1.30 meters long, has fluffy fur and moves quickly on land and water – the otter. At first it was paw prints in the sand that biologist Maria Schiffler and Angelika Kühn from the Wadden Sea protection station found on the Hallig. “We were amazed when we discovered the tracks that indicated an otter. We then set up some wildlife cameras to get certainty,” says Schiffler. At the end of March there was video evidence: an otter scurried through the camera image several times. The species was almost extinct in Schleswig-Holstein by the end of the 20th century.

Regular West Coast sightings in recent months

The first clue to the otter were paw prints in the sand.

Arne Drews from the Schleswig-Holstein State Office for the Environment confirmed the probability of the sighting to the researchers on the Hallig. In fact, according to the researchers, isolated otters have been found on the west coast in recent months. Wildlife cameras on Sylt and in the Wöhrdener Loch nature reserve (Dithmarschen district) are currently regularly delivering photos of the cute hunters, it said.

Conservation efforts pay off

“This success shows that efforts in nature conservation are bearing fruit,” emphasizes Angelika Kühn. The Wadden Sea Protection Station will continue to follow developments closely. The sighting on Hallig Oland gives them hope that the otter will continue to establish itself in the national park.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 04/13/2023 | 4:30 p.m

NDR Logo

