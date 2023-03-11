The AIE (Society of Artists, Interpreters or Performers) maintains several active circuits to promote live music. Currently in progress Cycle 2023 of AIEnRuta Artists now adds the AI En Ruta De Nuevo.

AIEnRuta DeNuevo is a program of the AIE Artists Society that was created with the aim of taking live music by artists who have published original works before 1985 to all concert halls in Spain. That is, proposals by groups and veteran soloists who are still active with new formations and presenting the hits that we all remember along with their new songs.

It will be a new circuit that will give many opportunities to different types of artists, as well as open the range for the public, while at the same time it will energize and enrich the cultural offer of concert halls throughout the country. In this way, the music that forms part of the soundtrack of our experiences and our musical experiences will also be supported.

AIEnRuta DeNuevo will take these artists to venues throughout Spain so that their contemporaries can relive experiences and memories, and contemporaries can discover the history of our music. This program is developed annually in collaboration with the State Association of Live Music Venues (ACCES). The artists will be selected by a group of journalists and venue managers of recognized prestige. Each group or soloist of the five selected, will tour four concerts throughout the territory with the economic, production and dissemination support of AIE. You can sign up until March 30 at this link.

On the other hand, the AIEnRuta Artistas is still on the brand and we remind you of the list of artists that are part of the selection of the first Cycle 2023 are: 31 FAM (Catalonia, urban), Oars (Basque, indie pop), biznaga (Madrid, rock), Carmen Xia (Cádiz, coplera rapper), Hoonine (Murcia, electronic and pop), Jimena Amarillo (Valencian Community, pop urban), Cultural Cult (Euskadi, reggae rap), Mrs Thomas (Catalonia, electrofusion), Lady Banana (Aragón, rock; Radio 3 Award), Maria James (Baleares, Mediterranean pop), neomake (Euskadi, electronic folk), Rocio Saiz (Madrid, pop), Said Muti (Canary Islands, signature rock), Suu (Catalunya, indie pop), Valentin Caamaño (Galicia, hard bop jazz) and vermouth (Castilla-La Mancha, neofolk). More information about his concerts on the official website of the AIE.