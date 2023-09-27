The African Musical Meetings (REMA): The Musical Economy in the Age of Discoverability – Les Murmures de Ouaga

Since their first edition in 2018, the African Musical Meetings (REMA) have become an undisputed annual pillar of the music scene in Burkina Faso. Initiated by La Cour du Naaba, these meetings bring together music professionals from Africa and other backgrounds to discuss crucial issues linked to the music economy. This initiative aims to contribute to the professionalization of music players in Africa, thus making music a real engine of development.

The African Musical Meetings offer the opportunity for national and international artists to perform during the showcases. Photo credit: REMA Gallery

In three intense days, REMA provides a platform rich in reflection and exchange, including Professional Panels, inspiring Keynotes, enlightening Conferences, Practical Workshops, Showcases, express meetings, and the famous “REMA Guest” Plateau . At the heart of this event, a central theme emerges for the year 2023 which takes place from October 19 to 21: “Artistic diversity and discoverability, at the heart of musical creation”.

Discoverability: The Epicenter of Musical Creation

In the contemporary musical world, visibility and access to artistic diversity are crucial issues. Technology giants, grouped under the acronym GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft), as well as streaming platforms, dominate the music streaming market. They use sophisticated algorithms to generate recommendations and guide users through a wealth of musical content.

The question that arises is the following: do these algorithms really promote diversity or do they tend to create uniformity in the musical offering? This is a complex debate, because algorithms have the potential to do both.

The Emergence of the Concept of Discoverability

It is in this context that the concept of discoverability has gained momentum. It encompasses the process by which an artist can be found and recognized by an audience. In an age where traditional methods of marketing and arts promotion are reaching their limits to reach a wider audience, discoverability becomes a powerful tool.

Artists can leverage digital tools, such as social media and streaming services, to raise awareness and increase their chances of being discovered. They can also capitalize on traditional media, such as radio and television, to increase their visibility.

The African Musical Meetings provide a platform rich in reflection and exchange, including Professional Panels. Photo credit: REMA Gallery

Positive Impact on Musical Creation

Discoverability is not limited to artistic promotion; it is also crucial for musical creativity. It allows artists to discover new sources of inspiration, share their ideas and collaborate with other musicians. Festivals and collaborative projects provide valuable opportunities to perform in front of larger audiences.

In conclusion, the Rencontres Musicales Africaines (REMA) deserves praise for its commitment to musical discoverability in Africa. By highlighting the challenges linked to artistic visibility and musical diversity, they contribute to the development of the music industry on the continent. The REMAs, by promoting exchanges between professionals and highlighting the role of algorithms, are an unmissable event for anyone interested in the future of music in Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

