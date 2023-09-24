The Aftermath of the Tocorón Penitentiary Takeover: Inside Venezuela’s Battle Against Gang Control

Venezuelan Government Regains Control of Notorious Tocorón Penitentiary Center

(CNN) – In a significant development, the Venezuelan government recently invited journalists to tour the Tocorón Penitentiary Center in the state of Aragua. This comes just days after security forces successfully regained control of the prison, putting an end to years of gang control.

The Tocorón prison, known as one of the largest in the country, had been under the direct influence of the inmates, many of whom were members of the powerful transnational criminal gang El Tren de Aragua. The gang derived its name from the state where Tocorón is located, as confirmed by the Ministry of Venezuelan Information.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan security forces, comprising over 11,000 troops, carried out a special operation to retake control of the prison. The army and the national guard collaborated in the operation, as announced by the Venezuelan Ministry of Information.

Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos hailed the operation as a “complete success.” Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ceballos revealed that security forces had apprehended 80 high-ranking members of the El Tren de Aragua criminal organization following the prison takeover.

Ceballos vehemently denied media reports suggesting negotiations had taken place with gang leaders prior to the operation, stating, “We have completely dismantled the leadership of the so-called ‘Aragua Train.’ They are gone,” during an interview with CNN en Español.

During the media tour, journalists, including a CNN en Español team, witnessed the amenities constructed by inmates within the prison walls in recent years, including a swimming pool and several restaurants. Images released after the raid showcased the weapons seized from inmates, including automatic rifles, machine guns, and a significant quantity of ammunition.

According to Venezuela’s Ministry of Information, thousands of inmates were transferred to other prisons following the operation. However, relatives of the inmates refute these claims, asserting that they have not been able to communicate with their loved ones since the operation commenced.

Claribel Rojas, sister of an inmate at the Tocorón prison, expressed her distress, stating, “I haven’t heard anything since all this started on Wednesday. I came yesterday and today, and no one says anything,” in an interview with CNNE.

Although gangs controlling prisons is not an uncommon occurrence in Venezuela, the Tocorón Penitentiary had gained notoriety within the country and had become a symbol of the Venezuelan government’s struggle to regain control from powerful gangs.

The Aragua Train is regarded as the most influential criminal group in Venezuela, having expanded its operations to countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Argentina in recent years, according to the US State Department.

This successful operation to regain control of the Tocorón Penitentiary Center marks a significant step toward restoring order and security within Venezuela’s prison system.

