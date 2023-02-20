Home World The American metal band Pantera already has its Funko
From now you can buy the figures Funko Pop! of the four members of the legendary heavy metal and thrash metal band Panteraformed in 1981 by the Texan brothers Abbott Darrell y Vinnie PaulBoth unfortunately missing.

The American group Pantera became known –after several albums with another style– with the album “Cowboys From Hell” and from there they became one of the most influential heavy metal groups of the 1990s, as well as being considered one of the most important groups in the history of the musical genre. Due to various internal conflicts, the group dissolved in 2003, but this past 2022 Rex Brown y Phil Anselmo have reunited as a group with Charlie Benante (Anthrax) y Zak Wylde. These new Pantera will be one of the headliners of the next edition of the Resurrection Fest.

Now you can buy the Funko Pop figures! of the four band members (Philip Anselmo, Vinnie PaulDimebag Darrell, Rex Brown), which can be purchased for a price of around 55 euros per pack. Collectibles can now be ordered at this link. The quartet are represented in the 1992 era, when they began to be recognized in the industry thanks to the albums “Cowboys From Hell”, “Vulgar Display Of Power”, “Far Beyond Driven”, “The Great Southern Trendkill” y “Reinventing The Steel”.

