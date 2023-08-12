The Americans beat Slovenia by 30 points before the World Cup | Sport

Very quickly, Steve Kerr integrated the US national team, which functions “like clockwork”, which Slovenia also felt on its own skin.

The basketball team of the United States of America won the second friendly match before Mundobasket. First, they defeated Puerto Rico “without a drop of sweat”, while at the tournament in Malaga they routinely outplayed Slovenia 92:62 (27:20, 20:11, 20:18, 25:13), which is also the biggest difference we saw during the game!

At one point, the concentration of the Americans fell, Slovenia entered the series at the beginning of the last part and came close to a 13-point difference, but Steve Kerr’s players did not leave anything to chance. They increased the gas and in the end overcame the opponent who simply could not match without the injured Luka Dončić. The best player of the Dragons missed the match due to a minor injury, and perhaps because the Slovenians are saving Luka for the most important thing that comes at the World Cup.

The best player for the Americans in today’s match was Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) who, as if as a joke, ran over the defenders of Slovenia, so the meeting ended with 15 points and four rebounds. He followed him Jaylen Branson (New York) with 11 points and eight assists, while it is not insignificant that all the players registered as scorers.

Austin Reeves and Tyrese Haliburton also scored in double figures with 10 points each, Bridges added 9, Johnson, Bankero and Portis each 8, Ingram 7… Really, wonderfully distributed points and roles in a completely different USA team than the ones we are used to. used to. On the other hand, Gregor Glas, former Partizan basketball player, was the most effective against the weakened Slovenians and finished the match with 14 points. Mike Toby, the new basketball player of Red Star, added four points and seven rebounds “against his own”.

We will see how the USA will look in the friendly match against Spain already on Sunday, while until the end of the preparations they will also play against Greece and Germany. The Americans normally play in the Philippines in the Mundobasket group stage against Jordan, Greece and New Zealand and are considered the first favorites for gold.

