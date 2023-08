Without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe deleted from the squad, Paris Saint-Germain stumbled right at the start of the championship. France’s football champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Lorient at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

As expected, coach Luis Enrique’s team dominated the game with over 75 percent ball possession, but only two of twelve shots found their way onto the opposing goal.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook