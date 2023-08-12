Home » Biker collides with car and dies – News
A motorcyclist, aged about 35, died from the injuries he sustained following a road accident that occurred in via Variante, in the municipal area of ​​Muzzana del Turgnano (Udine), around 8pm.


For reasons under investigation by the police, while traveling on a motorcycle he collided with a car.


After the call for help reached the Nue112 emergency number, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the Regional Health Emergency Operations Structure. The Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from San Giorgio di Nogaro and the rescue helicopter to the scene, also activating the fire brigade and the public force. The medical and nursing staff started resuscitation maneuvers, but for the man there was nothing left to do but decree death.

