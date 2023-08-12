Nutrition, these foods boost the brain: science says it Your life will suddenly improve

Breakfast – Pixabay

Science tells us that there are foods that you absolutely must consume if you want your mind to function at its best.

Nutrition has an incisive effect on the well-being of body and mind. Scientists and industry experts have repeatedly paid attention to those who are foods that offer greater benefits to the body. Just as there are foods that help the well-being of the heart and circulatory system, there are others that support bones with a high amount of calcium. But there are also numerous foods that help the well-being of the mind, stimulating neurological functions and improving memory.

The first of the determining elements for the well-being of memory are the antioxidants. Therefore, all foods that contain it are allies of the mind and the brain cells that undergo oxidation much faster than you might think.

However, preventing oxidation not only improves memory but also applies a preventive action against strokes, heart attacks and tumors.

So the reason why a healthy balanced diet is advocated is not just maintaining one good physical shape, but also and above all for a total well-being of the organism which needs nourishment in order to perform its functions in the best possible way.

Eat well for a healthy brain

The food we decide to consume affects the well-being of the brain. We are well aware that nutrition is the basis of the general well-being of the body. In particular for the memory it is advisable to consume foods that are rich in phosphorus. A mineral present in a particular way in some fish, such as sea bream, cod and sea bass, as well as in cereals, legumes and also in some dairy products, eggs and dried fruit.

These are foods that should be included stably within your weekly diet. Obviously all in the right quantities, also considering that some are particularly caloric.

Venus rice – Pixabay

Venere rice as an unexpected ally

There is a completely black grain of rice which is unexpectedly a great ally of memory. Venus rice seems to be able to increase the ability to store information. This is confirmed by a study on the matter. A result that can be achieved thanks to the‘high amount of antioxidants.

Venus rice is made up of numerous vitamins, proteins, minerals. One is recommended daily portion of about 55 g for an intake of 180 calories. It can be seasoned as you prefer, but the best would be a light and quick to digest sauce.

