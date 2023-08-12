Home » Citizenship income towards the end. The 5 Stars tremble: here are the real data
What the policies of the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, they are receiving the consensus of the vast majority of Italians it is not understood either from surveys or from interviews. To understand the goodness of what has been done so far, just note the growing unease among 5Stelle MPs, That they are afraid of seeing the their electoral base fed with basic income. Unease that also fuels the reactions of Giuseppe Conte. In fact, attempts to stem the spread of consensus against basic income are increasingly evident. Here are some examples.

RdC, “Giving 350 euros of subsidy means starving families”

This is one mystification of what really happens. The 350 euros are due to each individual (having the requisites) e not for family. Therefore, a family made up of a father, a mother and two children (19 and 21 years old for example) – all having the requisites envisaged by the law – will receive a total of 1,400 euros in training support, as well as the Gol subsidy (Employability Guarantee for Workers) as well as the Single Allowance.

Read also: Calderone: “Rdc useless, 25 billion wasted”, another 30,000 stops after August

However, the paradigm changes: all interested parties will have to take action and register on the INPS platform and not wait for someone to look for them, as happened with the RDC. That’s why no one will be left behind, but only among those who concretely demonstrate that they want to re-enter the job market.

RdC, “AND cost 32 billion in four years”

