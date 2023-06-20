Home » The art of Caftan textiles in a volume from the Federico II Foundation
World

The art of Caftan textiles in a volume from the Federico II Foundation

by admin
The art of Caftan textiles in a volume from the Federico II Foundation

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The presentation of the book “Divine trame” on 21 June at 7 pm in the Gardens of the Royal Palace 4′ OF READING PALERMO – The emblematic and fascinating history of weaving lives again through the art of the stylist Elio Ferraro. “Divine Plots”,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The art of Caftan textiles in a volume by the Federico II Foundation appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Andrea Papi was killed by a bear, the family is now denouncing the state; the ANSA Video

You may also like

Pretenders fichan a Jonny Greenwood para “I Think...

Zrinjski against in the Champions League qualifiers |...

The wreck of the “Titanic” sightseeing submarine may...

Meeting between Satler, Marfi and Nikšić | Info

Palermo, two abusive ape carriages seized in Piazza...

A world on the run: 110 million refugees

Udinese market – Lucca arrives, Beto leaves /...

News Udinese – The season is not over...

My first time in Fenerive-Est! -Tiasy

Togolese literature: “Malfaisance”, a critical introspection of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy