The aunt of the murdered bodybuilder’s wife came forward Info

After the horrific massacre in Gradačac, NH’s aunt, with whom she was hiding from her violent husband, came forward.

In his bloody feast, Nermin Sulejmanović killed three people, while wounding three others. Among the victims are two Turkish citizens, a father and a son, as well as the killer’s wife, NH, who was hiding from the bully at her aunt Zijada’s, but the killer found her and sentenced her. Zijada Vuković Pamuković, the murdered woman’s aunt, says that NH was with her child for seven days, before the executioner found her

“She was with me for seven days, on the eighth day they gave out her location, on the eighth day he found out where she was hiding. She complained that she had problems and that’s why she ran away to my place with the child from that bully,” said the woman, who claims that only the police knew the place where the unfortunate woman was hiding.

The killer started shooting at us”

About the bloody day when the killer came to the door, Zijada says:

“When he found out that NH was with us, he came to the door. First he threatened me with a gun, then he chased my son outside. Then he took the child and dragged her away and started shooting at us. He wounded my son Nedim. I then she called the police, who arrived after 20 minutes, even though our house is only one kilometer away,” says a visibly shaken woman.

She added that the family has a document in which NH was denied protection when she reported Nermina for violence, and the last time she did that was three days ago.

“If the police and the judiciary had reacted in a timely manner, this terrible tragedy that enveloped us in black could have been prevented and she would now be enjoying herself next to her daughter,” said Zijada Vuković Pamuković.

