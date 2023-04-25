The Venezuelan opponent Guaidò arrives in Colombia and is forced to leave again

Bogota – Colombia forced Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to leave the country hours after arriving in Bogota to attend an international conference on Venezuela. An opposition source told AFP. According to the anonymous source, Guaidò is now on board a “commercial flight” to “the United States“. The Colombian authorities, who had spoken of an “inappropriate entry” of the Venezuelan opposition leader into their country, have not yet confirmed Guaidò’s departure. The international conference is an initiative of the Colombian president Gustavo Petro and from today about 20 countries are participating, including the USA and France, with the aim of relaunching negotiations on the normalization of Venezuela to finally arrive at free elections. Started in Mexico in August 2021, the negotiations stopped the following November. But neither the representatives of the Venezuelan regime nor the opposition were invited to the meetings in Bogota. Guaidò, over whose head several proceedings of the Venezuelan justice system are pending, including one for treason, is expressly forbidden to leave his country.