the BEAST at a discount of 138€, true TOP of the range

The smartphone for those who want performance from top of the range, but he doesn’t feel like emptying his wallet, he’s here. With the €138 discount, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G puts high performance, power, a great camera and a display AMOLED breathtaking. A concentration of technology, which you now have the opportunity to take home at a very small price Amazon.

If it’s not already finished, simply complete your order on the fly to have it at around €261 instead of €399. Shipments are absolutely fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services. Hurry, the remaining availability is super limited.

A super elegant wearable from an aesthetic point of view. Just pick it up to perceive that it is built with high quality materials and with extreme attention to detail.

The first thing that strikes you is the magnificent display Flow AMOLED da 6,67″ with refresh rate from ben 120Hz. It will be the perfect companion for any use. From surfing the Internet, to productivity, through intense gaming sessions and coming to relaxation, while enjoying a movie. After all, you won’t even have to worry about energy autonomy, thanks to the 5000 mAh super battery and the 67W ultra-fast charging.

On the rear stands a photographic compartment worthy of a range mouse. The main sensor (from 50MP) is the mighty Sony IMX766 con optical stabilization of image: you will be able to obtain incredibly detailed and sharp shots even in very low light conditions. Alongside it, two other photographic sensors, which complete the suite: one for crazy wide-angle photos and the other for shooting in macro without losing a single detail.

In short, an excellent concentrate of technology, which also offers you well 128GB of storage space for all your files, even the heaviest ones. Don’t miss the extraordinary opportunity Amazon of the moment and bring home the excellent smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro in promotion at around €261 instead of €399.99: Complete your order now to take advantage of it. Shipments are fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services. Hurry, availability is super limited.

