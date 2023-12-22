Home » The best economy in Latin America that surpasses Mexico and Colombia is in the world’s top 10 – La República Perú
World

Chile’s economy has been making headlines recently, as it was highlighted by The Economist as one of the top performing economies in 2023. Despite projections of zero growth, Chile has been praised for its economic management and has been ranked as having the best economy in Latin America, surpassing countries like Mexico and Colombia.

The prestigious publication has described Chile as being “blessed by the gods” in terms of its economic performance, and has placed it in the top 10 in the world. This recognition comes as a surprise to many, as the country was not necessarily expected to be at the forefront of economic success this year.

The Economist’s ranking has sparked discussion and curiosity among experts and analysts, who are wondering how Chile’s economic management could be so highly regarded, particularly in light of projections of zero growth. It has also raised questions about the potential for growth and how it aligns with The Economist’s ranking.

Despite the anticipation surrounding The Economist’s ranking, it seems that the results do not necessarily fit with the expected potential growth. Ex-Ante, a leading economic analysis firm, has already prepared a publication addressing the discrepancies in The Economist’s ranking and the potential growth of Chile’s economy.

These developments have generated significant interest in Chile’s economic landscape and have left many pondering the factors that have contributed to its strong performance. As discussions and debates continue, Chile’s economic management and its unexpected ranking in The Economist’s report are sure to remain a topic of interest and speculation in the coming days.

