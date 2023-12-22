Quaker Granola Products Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

The Department of Health alerts the public about the withdrawal of Quaker brand cereals and granola bars from the market due to a possible health risk since they could be contaminated by Salmonella. “The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified us that potentially contaminated products were sold in Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions in the United States. It is necessary for everyone to check the products in their pantry and, if they have Quaker brand granola bars or cereals, discard them,” the Secretary of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado, indicated in writing.

Salmonella bacteria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems. Although in rare cases, Salmonella infection can reach the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses, such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, abdominal pain, headache, chills, nausea and/or vomiting. Symptoms typically begin 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. In cases where diarrhea is very acute, it may require hospitalization, so citizens are alerted to monitor their symptoms and if they present any, seek medical assistance.

For information on salmonella and other organisms that cause infectious diseases, access www.salud.pr.gov/seguro_alimentos. To access more information about this voluntary recall you can access https://www.quakergranolarecall.com/.

